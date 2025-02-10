Police have said that they are monitoring gang-related incidents after 16 mense were shot in less than 48 hours. Mass shootings rocked the communities of Parkwood, Bonteheuwel, Philippi East, Parkwood and Westridge.

Grassy Park police are also investigating a murder and four attempted murder cases after a shooting at Dove Road, Parkwood on Friday. A 52-year-old man was shot and killed, and four others injured. In Grassy Park on Thursday night, eight people between the ages of 12 and 35 were shot in a reported drive-by. On the same night, in Bonteheuwel, two people were wounded in a shooting and another two​ in Westridge.

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile said that in response to the shootings, deployments were enhanced at identified hotspots. Western Cape Community Safety MEC, Anroux Marais has condemned the violence. She says: “I urge the police to decisively deal with those using illegal guns to terrorise our communities. They must be apprehended and successfully prosecuted.”