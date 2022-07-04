The four men accused of kidnapping Cape Town businessman, Ismail Rajah, and holding him hostage for nearly three months have accused cops of moering them during their dramatic arrest in Khayelitsha last week. The much-anticipated appearance of the suspects left viewers in the public gallery at Bellville Magistrates’ Court confused on Friday as proceedings were conducted in isiXhosa.

Amosse Manyisa, Julio Langa, Elijah Silinga and Thamsanqa Mvinjelwa appeared battered and bruised as they entered the courtroom for their first appearance before Magistrate Asanda Sasha. Standing in the dock with visible head injuries, bandages and carrying packets containing tablets, the four suspects were informed that they were facing charges of robbery with a firearm, possession of the cellphone of Rajah and the kidnapping of the businessman. The 69-year-old founder of Good Hope Construction was snatched by armed men driving an Audi Q7 outside his company in Parow Valley on 9 March as he was parking his Porsche Cayenne.

HOSTAGE: Ismail Rajah snatched in Parow. File photo Last week police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, revealed a ransom had been demanded for Rajah’s return and his family were already en route to Dubai to expedite the ransom payment when the SAPS National Anti-Kidnapping Task Team was roped in to investigate. During court proceedings, an interpreter was brought in to assist two of the accused who are Mozambican and all four suspects opted for Legal Aid lawyers. Magistrate Sasha questioned the accused extensively about their injuries as they claim cops tied them up with handkerchiefs and tortured them while one of the accused was unable to stand.

“I want to record these injuries,” Sasha said. The magistrate shocked the court when she told the state prosecutor that she did not want to hear the merits of the case and instead wanted to know if their bail information was ready. HIDEOUT: SAPS The National Anti-Kidnapping Task Team rescued Rajah from captors at house in Khayelitsha last week. Picture: Yusuf ramjee on Twitter After being informed that the information was not available, she postponed the case to 8 July and the four suspects were sent to the mang.