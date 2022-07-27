A Delft resident says police Anti-Gang Unit officers moered him and demanded he take down CCTV cameras that have helped identify criminals in the area. The man, who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation by the police, said cops left his home in Bergbessie Square in Roosendal after he showed them his paperwork for the cameras and his application to turn his home into a business.

SCENE: AGU van at man’s Roosendal home “They came in here like they were searching for something but they never once showed any sort of warrant or anything,” he says. “I told them the cameras are there for protection and it gets uploaded to the cloud, which I made accessible when they asked, but they still hit me on my face, neck and back.” Resident Malcolm Hess says two vans approached the house at 5.45pm.

“My 18-year-old nephew lives in that house with his friend and they are just normal guys who are trying to open a liquor store, so they have cameras outside of their property,” he says. “The cameras helped the cops see who killed Nico Fredericks a few weeks ago (July 16) but instead of saying thanks, they came to take the cameras. “They made my nephew jump in the pool in the yard. They even forced his head underwater.”