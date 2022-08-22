The Fancy Boys gang in Mitchells Plain were dealt a blow over the weekend as cops confiscated their drug stash worth nearly R30 000 just minutes after it was delivered. According to a Daily Voice source, the suspect, who is an alleged mert for the gang, was busted in Watt Court in Woodlands carrying a backpack full of drugs.

“The Crime Prevention Unit was conducting stop and searches in the area and while in Watt Court which is the headquarters for the Fancy Boys gang where they get their drugs then distribute from there,” says the source. “When they searched him they found him with a backpack filled with drugs and when they counted they found 400 [mandrax] pille, 490 straws of heroin and 300 packets of tik. “The cops took their whole skoot for the weekend that is valued between R20 000 and R30 000.”

Police spokesperson, Colonel Andre Traut, confirms the arrest and says: “This office can confirm that a suspect was arrested last night at Watt Court in Mitchells Plain in possession of mandrax, heroin and tik. The value is yet to be determined. “The suspect will make his court appearance in Mitchells Plain once he has been charged.” Community Police Forum (CPF) chairman Byron de Villers says crimefighters welcome the arrest and call on the courts to take these cases seriously.