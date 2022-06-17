A Delft man says he was left lying in a pool of his own blood after he was searched by cops last Sunday. While driving to his mother, Abubaker Petersen, 25, said he was pulled over by a klomp officers and when they did not find anything in his Toyota Hilux, a cop slammed his head against a police van and struck him with a blunt object.

“I was going to my mother with some cake for her after I worked at a fish stall by the Airport Mall in Belhar,” he explains. “While I was driving, I saw this Hyundai H1 van pull up on the side of me with a cop leaning out of the side with a gun pointing at me. “I was vrek confused at what was happening and then I saw about three police vans near me, so I pulled over.

“When I stopped, the vans all stopped around me like I was some sort of criminal and the police came over to my car. “One cop came nicely to me and asked if they could search the van, but the others all had started searching my car before I even got out of the car. “I heard one of them (cops) talk about the car smelling like fish and then while they were leaving, I asked if they were done.

“After I said that, one of the cops came from behind and said ‘Wat? Gee jy nog attitude?’ and he drove my head against the one police van. “He did it twice against the van and the bumper, but I think they also hit me with like a gun or something because my head was bleeding a lot. “It felt like I was in a shower the way the blood was tapping over my face.”