Police watchdog Ipid said the gang of robbers, intercepted by cops on Monday in Rosettenville in Gauteng before they could carry out a cash in transit heist, appeared to be well-trained and proficient in the use of firearms.

It was like a scene from a movie when the gang of about 25 skelms comprising South Africans, Zimbabweans and a Botswana national believed to be the mastermind exchanged gunfire with police.

Ten of the skelms were shot and killed by police and eight arrested including the mastermind, while the rest are still on the run.

“Our investigators have just left the scene now, they are exhausted.

“They picked up about a 100 bullets from the scene,” Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said in an interview with eNCA.

“Some of the deceased robbers were found in people’s yards.”

She said the Botswana national had been evading cops for months.

“The suspect from Botswana is a mastermind in cash-in-transits in South Africa.

“He is a wanted criminal for a long time and finally, they managed to arrest him,” Langa said.

She said the criminals looked experienced: “Even the manner in which they were shooting at the police, it looks like people who are well-trained.”

She said five police officers were injured and a further two had to be airlifted to hospital.

Police Minister Bheki Cele who went to the scene, said police are on the hunt for the remaining suspects.

According to provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, the suspects had been under surveillance since last week.

On Monday, they noticed that they were being followed and fled to their safe house.

“There was money which they were observing and they were going to hit it, but our members said prevention is better than cure,” Mawela said.

Police recovered five stolen vehicles, AK47s with double magazines and R4s, as well as explosives and petrol.

