Christmas is a time for giving but Capetonians have been warned to be on alert for skelms coming through like the Grinch. Nyanga SAPS Management says cops have noticed an increase in violent attacks and robberies linked to online trading during the festive season. Spokesperson Ian Bennett tells the Daily Voice that most of these incidents occur in Browns Farm.

In one of the most recent incidents, a resident from Sea Point was delivering a printer bought on Facebook Marketplace. Bennett says when the seller met the potential buyer at an address in Buhlungu Street, Browns Farm, he was ambushed. “As he got the goods from the boot, the buyer became an assailant, grabbing him from behind, and he called out to other perpetrators,” he explains.

“They assaulted him with metal pipes, leaving him in the road as they drove off with his vehicle.” The victim was helped by residents and taken to hospital. Bennett adds: “Before this incident, a young couple from Marina Da Gama got lured to Junction Mall to buy an Xbox where they were held at gunpoint and robbed of cash and items valued over R10 000.” He said the couple’s vehicle was also stolen. Meanwhile, a young outjie hoping to try and sell his used varsity study material was also assaulted in the same area.

“His vehicle was also damaged,” Bennett explains. “He thought he was doing something good by assisting another young person.” Bennett confirms that several arrests were made linking young skollies to these types of crimes. “It seems as if small groups of individuals have preyed on unsuspecting victims by luring them to the area as prospective buyers and then robbing them of their valuables,” he warns.