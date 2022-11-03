Grassy Park cops are on the hunt for skurke who broke into a community clinic and stole essential equipment worth thousands. Ward councillor Donovan Nelson says staff at the Klip Road Clinic arrived at work on Tuesday to find the facility trashed and various expensive machines stolen.

“It is suspected that it happened in the early hours of Tuesday,” he explains. “When the staff arrived, they found that the perpetrators had forced the gate open and broke a window to gain access.” DISHEARTENED: Councillor Nelson He says once inside, the skelms took a Philips monitor and other computer equipment but did not stop there, and even stole medical equipment used to assess patients.

“They stole a blood pressure machine, a phone, monitors and other medical equipment that is unclear what they will do with it. “The clinic was able to operate for the day but incidents like this are shocking and disheartening. “Not only are they destroying the facilities that they themselves and their families make use of, but it shows the lack of respect they have for the service the government is offering to people,” he adds.