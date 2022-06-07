Cops are searching for the suspects who shot and killed three innocent people including a high school pupil in Gugulethu. Lefa Ngulube, 30, Vathiswa Langa, 23, and 19-year-old Kabelo Molelle died while two others were wounded on Sunday night on NY 8, Malunga Park, around 8pm.

The unknown shooters were driving a white Toyota Corolla when four were seen exiting the car and spraying bullets at the people in the road. A witness says she heard the gunshots while she was in her house. VICTIM: Kabelo Molelle. Picture supplied “It didn’t sound like normal shots, it was like a machine gun that went off,” she says.

“I was scared to go outside and when I eventually did, I heard that four people were shot. “I was told that Lefa and Kabelo were transported to KTC Day hospital and Vathiswa had already died at the scene.” TRAGIC: Vathiswa Langa. Picture supplied The woman says the victims had been at a house where they were drinking.

“Two men were sitting in the car when they were shot, one survived and Lefa didn’t make it. “Kabelo and Vathiswa were standing on the side of the road during the attack, they were both shot in the head.” Lefa was married with three children, Vathiswa has a four-year-old daughter while Kabelo was a Grade 11 learner at Sea Point High School.