Cops are searching for the suspects who shot and killed three innocent people including a high school pupil in Gugulethu.
Lefa Ngulube, 30, Vathiswa Langa, 23, and 19-year-old Kabelo Molelle died while two others were wounded on Sunday night on NY 8, Malunga Park, around 8pm.
The unknown shooters were driving a white Toyota Corolla when four were seen exiting the car and spraying bullets at the people in the road.
A witness says she heard the gunshots while she was in her house.
“It didn’t sound like normal shots, it was like a machine gun that went off,” she says.
“I was scared to go outside and when I eventually did, I heard that four people were shot.
“I was told that Lefa and Kabelo were transported to KTC Day hospital and Vathiswa had already died at the scene.”
The woman says the victims had been at a house where they were drinking.
“Two men were sitting in the car when they were shot, one survived and Lefa didn’t make it.
“Kabelo and Vathiswa were standing on the side of the road during the attack, they were both shot in the head.”
Lefa was married with three children, Vathiswa has a four-year-old daughter while Kabelo was a Grade 11 learner at Sea Point High School.
Police spokesperson Colonel André Traut says they have launched a 72-hour activation plan to probe the shooting.
“At around 8pm the occupants of a white Toyota Corolla opened fire at a group of five on the corners of Malunga Street and NY8, which left two males aged 30 and 18, and a female aged 23 with fatal injuries.
“Two males aged 32 and 33 sustained gunshot wounds and were admitted to a medical facility. Arrests are yet to be made and the motive is yet to be determined.”