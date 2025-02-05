DELFT police are on the hunt for vigilante killers after the death of three people in Gushendoda. Members of Provincial Serious and Violent Crime unit are investigating after cops made the gruesome discovery of the charred bodies yesterday morning.

They were responding to complaints of gunfire in the area. According SAPS spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut says they believe that the victims were shot and then set alight. He reports: “Detectives attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes unit are probing the circumstances that led to the death of three people, following the discovery of the crime scene this [Tuesday] morning at about 7.30am in Gushendoda in Delft South.

“The victims were shot and set alight in what we believe is an act of vigilantism, after shots were heard during the early hours of this morning. “Two of the bodies are male and the third one is believed to be a female, as identification is yet to be made. “What led to the multiple murder is yet to be determined and the suspects are yet to be arrested.”