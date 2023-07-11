An alleged pimp has accused the Hawks of colluding with a former police officer to get him prosecuted amid conflict between them. Edward Ayuk took the stand in the Western Cape High Court on Monday, where he alleged that the cop he reported for allegedly investigating a case against his brother was present when Edward was busted by the Hawks.

Edward, along with his cousin Yannick and wife Leandre Williams, face over 40 charges after apparently operating a brothel in Milnerton. They allegedly forced unsuspecting victims to use drugs and work as prostitutes. CHARGE: Leandre Williams Recent proceedings have seen a series of documents pointing to a possible conspiracy after Edward allegedly reported a cop for interfering in an investigation. According to court documents, Edward opened a case of theft after his car was believed to have been stolen by Zain Samuels in 2017.

Samuels was later arrested while driving the vehicle in Malmesbury and was taken to Maitland SAPS. Edward claimed he later lodged a complaint when it was revealed that Zain’s brother, Sergeant Clinton Felix, had allegedly assigned the docket to himself. Coming under cross examination by State prosecutor Maria Marshall, Edward told the court that on the day arranged to collect his Peugeot in Malmesbury, he was skielik arrested.

He claimed Felix and the investigating officer Warrant Officer Shane Pamplin from the Hawks laughed at him, as Felix grabbed him and arrested him. “My brother, I am going to make sure you stay in prison for a long time. This is South Africa,” he said Felix told him. As Edward failed to give the correct dates to correlate with his statements given to police, Marshall accused him of telling the court liegstories.