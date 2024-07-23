If you thought Thabo Bester’s prison escape was one for the books, here’s another shocker! Gauteng police are probing probably the strangest case in a while, after suspects allegedly turned into cats and simply slinked out the cell. According to a police report, seen by IOL, two suspects were among 11 others arrested for being in possession of stolen property on July 16.

Two men, identified as Mustafa Ali and Omari Mustafa were in a holding cell, however, when police called out their names, the men were nowhere to be found. The report further states that another suspect alleged that Ali and Mustafa made strange owl-like noises, turned into cats and walked out of the holding cells. The official who wrote up the police report claimed that when he and another officer went to the cells to count the suspects, the same man who claimed the two men turned into cats, told them the same story.

A docket of escaping from lawful custody was also opened. Gauteng police confirmed that the matter is under investigation. Colonel Noxolo Kweza added that police officers who were on duty at the time, are also being investigated.