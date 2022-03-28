Two skollies from Grassy Park, who opened fire wildly in an attempt to kill their rivals, are behind bars after they were busted by wakker cops on Saturday morning.

Grassy Park SAPS commander, Dawood Laing, says cops cracked down on the Junky Funky Kids gang within minutes of the shooting in 6th Avenue after residents piemped the gunmen.

“Just after midnight, there was a report of shots going off near Sandpiper Mansion on 6th Avenue and officers responded,” he says.

“They received a tip-off about who the shooters were and what they were wearing and followed up on the information.”

Laing says officers were led to the home of the Junky Funkys and proceeded with a search when they found the two skollies fitting the description given to them earlier.

“They also found a 9mm Norinco pistol with the serial number filed off and 12 rounds of ammunition and they were arrested.

“They will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition as well as possession of a prohibited firearm.”

Laing says in recent weeks the Junky Funkys and the Six Bobs gangs have been embroiled in fights over drug turf.

“The Six Bobs have started taking over parts of Grassy Park just like they have in Ottery and other areas and the gangs of those areas are retaliating.

“In this shooting no injuries were reported and thankfully no innocent person was killed but it could have been otherwise.

“We applaud the community for coming forward with information which helps us get these gunmen off the streets.”

