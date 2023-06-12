Spokesperson FC van Wyk said a 35-year-old man was taken from a family business in Diep River, after the shop was robbed by three men.

Police arrested a kidnapper and rescued his victim in Delft on Saturday.

“A getaway vehicle was identified when the incident was reported. Later in the day, the same vehicle drove towards a police roadblock mounted by Delft SAPS members on Symphony Way. The driver made a U-turn and sped off.”

Three suspects got away while cops nabbed the driver and rescued the victim, Van Wyk added.

