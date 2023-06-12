Police arrested a kidnapper and rescued his victim in Delft on Saturday.
Spokesperson FC van Wyk said a 35-year-old man was taken from a family business in Diep River, after the shop was robbed by three men.
“A getaway vehicle was identified when the incident was reported. Later in the day, the same vehicle drove towards a police roadblock mounted by Delft SAPS members on Symphony Way. The driver made a U-turn and sped off.”
Three suspects got away while cops nabbed the driver and rescued the victim, Van Wyk added.