Manenberg and Gugulethu communities have complained about the lack of visible policing in their areas, which they say give criminals free reign.

They were present as Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale held a crime imbizo at Phoenix Secondary School, following the murder of eight people within four days at the hands of skollies in Manenberg.

Lieutenant Liziwe Evelyn Ntshinga says they were in the area to hear the voices of the two communities but says they need people to work with police.

FEAR: One of eight people killed within 4 days in Manenberg. Picture: Leon Knipe

“Crime is dynamic, it changes every day and you can make us aware of those dynamics,” she said.

Mhimhi Manatha, who is an ex-councillor from Gugulethu, says her area has become a hot spot for gender-based violence.

“Our women are getting killed every week. A few weeks ago we had two murders, Nomahlubi Mrubata, and Charlotte Madolo, 85, was raped and killed,” she says.

“It’s not like we are not doing anything. We went to the police station and we spoke to the colonel about Nomahlubi’s case and they said they will work with us but the people who work with the colonel are not communicating with them.

“We go to the police station and we ask how the case is going, we leave our numbers and no one calls us back.

“Sometimes we have the information but we know the detectives are not working with us.”

Manenberg resident Belinda Petersen says there is a language barrier at cop shops, which compounds the problem.

“We need more people here to speak Afrikaans, we need more police who are our own, it has nothing to do with politics. We need resources in our area,” she says.

BARRIER: Belinda Petersen. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

Jonathan Jansen from Manenberg questioned why the justice department was not at the imbizo, because while many cases do go to court, that’s where people lose touch with it.

“We only see SAPS and we ask about the progress with cases investigated, but never see the justice system.

“The rapist lives in the same house as the victim, when the case is postponed, the perpetrator and victim will go back to the same house.

“Most importantly we can’t partner with someone you don’t trust (the police).

“We had eight murders, we have no heard about how SAPS will deal with the problem.”

[email protected]