Members of Kraaifontein Saps celebrated Arbor Week by planting trees at a local ou mens home. South Africa celebrates Arbor Week annually in the first week of September.

The pensioners were happy to see the cops bring in small bome to plant at the Kraaifontein Old Age Home in Scottsville, saying they hope they will grow groot and bring shade to the golden oldies for many years to come. The pensioners were happy to see the cops bring in small trees to plant at the Kraaifontein Old Age Home in Scottsville. Picture: Solly Lottering Officer Louise Strydom says they also want to contribute to the environment. “It’s a great pleasure to plant these trees, we have a lot of cars here [in the city] and we have to find a way to purify our environment,” she says.

“We have planted Wild Peach, Natal mahogany and Wild Olive, which we know can grow up to 60 years.” Westcliff School of Skills in Bellville pupils were part of the event, while Arifa Osman, the vice-chairperson of the local CP, brought lekker donuts. Colonel Noxolo Ntshiba of Kraaifontein Police Station said trees are crucial to the environment as well as fighting climate change, and encouraged almal innie Kaap to plant one this month.

Plants roots: Saps’ Noxolo Ntshiba puts in trees. Picture: Solly Lottering “We must give love to the trees to inhale fresh air that the trees release into the atmosphere,” Ntshiba added. “It is for our own health and and our community must get involved.” Gershwin Fortuin, manager at the old age home, thanked the police for their kwaai contribution.