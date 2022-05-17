A Malmesbury woman says she and her family have been victimised by local police after their home was raided during the early hours of Monday morning. But Kariema Bruiners says what upset her most was when a cop told her traumatised 11-year-old daughter: ‘hou jou bek, n**ier’.

The mom says they were sleeping soundly in their Hudson Avenue home when five police vans pulled up outside and officers came banging on their door just after 2am. “They knocked on the door and shouted for my husband but as he was getting up from bed, the police broke the door down and they came into the house,” she says. MESS: Cops stormed the Malmesbury home at 2am yesterday and turned it upside down. Picture supplied “I have two young daughters here at the house (19 and 11) and there was also a 17-year-old boy staying here.

“They were all traumatised by the police who even swore at them. “When we try to speak to them, the cops would shout ‘hou jou bek, n**ier’ even to the smallest child.” The 59-year-old says her requests to see a search warrant went unanswered as cops continued to ransack her home.

She was told there was a suspicion of drugs and guns being stored n the house. “I knew there was nothing in my house so I was not worried, but I was very upset at the way these people who are supposed to protect and serve us were treating me and my family. “Afterwards, they found nothing and then only one of them wanted me to sign a warrant, but I refused because of the way they did it and I told them I will be making a charge.”

She says the cops then left and went to her son's house. "When they left, I saw they were going to my son but he and his wife were at the casino at that time. "They still went in there and just destroyed everything, all for no reason because they got nothing there as well," she says.

“Last Saturday, we had a braai by my son and they also tried to come and wanted to search but they left. “I asked them many times why they keep targeting us, one of them said I must ask my neighbours, so that means they are just going on rumours that are not true.” The mom went to Malmesbury Police Station yesterday to lay a charge.