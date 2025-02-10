COPS in Wynberg busted an abandoned drug den on Saturday, as skelms fled just before they swooped. Following a complaint at a block of flats on Wynberg Main Road, police went to investigate.

According to police spokesperson FC van Wyk, cops seized Mandrax, tik and cocaine, but made no arrests after the suspects left alles behind, including the keys in the door in an apparent hasty exit. Van Wyk reports: “On Saturday, members attended to a complaint at a block of flats at the mentioned address. They went up to the apartment and were escorted by the security officer of the building. “At the apartment, they knocked but there was no answer. They left and walked past another flat and noticed the door slightly ajar with the key on the outside of the door.

“The members and the Security officer called out to see if anyone was inside the flat to alert them of the key on the outside. “When they looked inside the flat the members saw mandrax tablets and upon further observation they discovered other drugs and an undisclosed amount of cash believed to be the proceeds of crime. KLOMP: Cash seized “They went through the flat and found no one in the flat. The drugs, the flat’s keys, an undisclosed amount of cash, and scales were then confiscated and handed in as exhibits.