WAKKER Cape Town cops arrested two suspects in separate drug-related cases, resulting in the seizure of ’n vrag dwelms.
In the first incident, members of the Cape Town K9 Unit and Maitland Flying Squad raided premises on Van Riebeeck Road in Brooklyn.
During their search, they discovered a large consignment of drugs cleverly hidden within the base of a bed and inside a vehicle parked on the property.
Among the confiscated substances were heroin, tik, mandrax tablets, ecstasy tablets, compressed dagga, medicine containers, and Xanax tablets.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg reports: “The swift response by members of the Cape Town K9 Unit and Maitland Flying Squad led to the arrest of a 26-year-old man for dealing in drugs on Tuesday, 25 February.”
In an unrelated operation, officers from Cape Town Central police station were on routine patrol when they noticed a man behaving suspiciously on Orange Street.
Acting on instinct, they searched the 43-year-old male and found a klompie drugs in the man’s possession.
They caught him with 50 mandrax tablets, 48 small packets of tik, five packets of dagga, and two large bags of dagga.
He was immediately arrested for drug possession.
Twigg confirmed the suspects will make their respective court appearances in the Cape Town Magistrates Court once they have been charged.