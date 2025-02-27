In the first incident, members of the Cape Town K9 Unit and Maitland Flying Squad raided premises on Van Riebeeck Road in Brooklyn.

WAKKER Cape Town cops arrested two suspects in separate drug-related cases, resulting in the seizure of ’n vrag dwelms.

During their search, they discovered a large consignment of drugs cleverly hidden within the base of a bed and inside a vehicle parked on the property.

Among the confiscated substances were heroin, tik, mandrax tablets, ecstasy tablets, compressed dagga, medicine containers, and Xanax tablets.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg reports: “The swift response by members of the Cape Town K9 Unit and Maitland Flying Squad led to the arrest of a 26-year-old man for dealing in drugs on Tuesday, 25 February.”