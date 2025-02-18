METRO cops busted three suspects involved in a shooting after a high-speed chase and crash in Mitchells Plain.
City law enforcement officers conducting a stop-and-search operation in Tafelsig on Saturday received a complaint about a shooting earlier in the day.
After keeping an eye out for the vehicle involved in the shooting, they spotted the car on Eisleben Road.
When attempting to pull over and stop the car, the driver sped off, with the officers engaging in pursuit.
Shots rang out from the fleeing car and the officers fired back, resulting in the suspects eventually crashing into a barrier on Duinefontein Road, near the Jakes Gerwel Bridge.
The three occupants were apprehended and officers confiscated two pistols – a 9mm Norinco Star with five live rounds of ammunition and a Glock 19,9mm pistol with an extended magazine and six live rounds – with their serial numbers intact.
All three, aged between 30 and 35, were detained at Mitchells Plain SAPS.
City’s Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith says: “Officers acted on information immediately and didn’t hesitate when they saw the vehicle suspected of being involved in the shooting.
“Our communities are plagued by a proliferation of guns and indiscriminate shootings.
“The question remains where criminals are getting a seemingly endless supply of guns and bullets from and why firearms convictions are so low in South Africa...”