City law enforcement officers conducting a stop-and-search operation in Tafelsig on Saturday received a complaint about a shooting earlier in the day.

METRO cops busted three suspects involved in a shooting after a high-speed chase and crash in Mitchells Plain.

After keeping an eye out for the vehicle involved in the shooting, they spotted the car on Eisleben Road.

When attempting to pull over and stop the car, the driver sped off, with the officers engaging in pursuit.

Shots rang out from the fleeing car and the officers fired back, resulting in the suspects eventually crashing into a barrier on Duinefontein Road, near the Jakes Gerwel Bridge.