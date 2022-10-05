A man has been shot and wounded after a shootout with police on Monday. The ou was arrested and detained in Vrygrond.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says members of the anti-gang unit deployed in Muizenberg policing precinct. It is a result of violence between taxi operators and gangsters over the weekend. They were busy with patrols on Monday when the shooting happened. The war started on Friday and left nine people dead.

“They saw a suspicious male who fled in the direction of the taxi rank when he became aware of the patrol vehicles entering the area,” says Swartbooi. “The members gave chase on foot. The suspect fired gunshots at the police officers, who returned fire, injuring the 33-year-old man. “He was arrested and detained when found in possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.”

He says cops bust three suspects in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition in Vrygrond. “While combing the area for clues, the police members saw a suspicious vehicle parked close to the taxi rank and searched the occupants. “Two males, both aged 35, were arrested and detained when they confiscated a 9mm pistol with ammunition. None of the males could produce a valid licence to be in possession of the mentioned firearm,” Swartbooi adds.

“The police members continued to search a temporary office on the taxi rank and confiscated ammunition found abandoned. “A total of 17 taxi drivers were searched where the police members then confiscated four licensed firearms which will be sent for ballistic testing.” Once charged, the suspects are expected to make their respective court appearances in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.