Two Six Bobs gang dik dinge were expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court this morning after they piemped themselves. Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing said the men gave themselves up after the SAPS Anti-Gang Unit raided their homes over the weekend.

On Friday night, the AGU followed up on tip-offs and searched various gang strongholds in the precinct, Laing said. “In the first arrest they searched a home in Seedsnipe Street in New Horizons. On arrival they found the suspect in his room and he showed officers to the cupboard where a 9mm pistol was found hidden,” he explained. HIDDEN AWAY: 9mm pistol On Saturday morning, Laing said that the unit made its second arrest where the dom skollie piemped himself and led officers to his yard where he buried his gun.

“They went to the house in Bottom Road which is another stronghold for the Six Bobs gang. Here they searched and the suspect piemped himself. He led them to the yard and dug out the gun which was a revolver,” he added. FOUND: Buried in the yard Both men, aged 27 and 29, were set to appear in court on Monday for the illegal possession of firearms. Laing said police will continue their crackdown on gangs and urge residents to come forward with any and all information.