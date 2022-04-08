Two police officers were among a group of 10 suspects arrested in Khayelitsha for the robbery of a post office in Macassar.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the arrests were made yesterday following the robbery in Hospital Street at 3.30pm.

“Ten suspects aged between 21 and 47 were detained on a charge of business robbery and will make a court appearance once they have been charged.

“Further investigation into this case discovered that two of the suspects are SAPS members while an unlicensed firearm was recovered in one of the vehicles.

“The suspects will soon appear in court once they are charged for armed robbery, business robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm.”

The suspects left the post office with electronic equipment and an undisclosed amount of cash in a grey VW Polo.

Ward 109 councillor Peter Helfrich said the arrests were made after a vehicle checkpoint was put up in Harare in search of a similar vehicle that was used in a house robbery in Khayelitsha earlier the day.

“During their duties at the checkpoint, officers recognised the Polo, with three occupants, approaching.

“At this stage, the officers were not aware of the fact that the detectives from Macassar were in pursuit of this vehicle.

“Realising that they were at risk of being arrested, one of the suspects jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene.

“The two suspects in the vehicle were arrested while the officers started pursuing the third suspect.

“The third suspect led the officers to a second vehicle where more suspects were arrested.”

The councillor added he was pleased as the group has been linked to other crimes in the area in the past year.

