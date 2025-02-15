The Cape Town K9 Unit pounced on the skelms on Mew Way in connection with a racket in Khayelitsha on Thursday.

COPS busted four suspected extortionists on Thursday with a huge stash of cash.

Sergeant Wesley Twigg reports: “Continued interventions and the collecting of intelligence to curb extortion in the Western Cape yielded success when four males were arrested on extortion related charges on Thursday, 13 February 2025.

“Members of the Cape Town K9 Unit received information about a grey Toyota Corolla with four occupants in the vehicle who are involved in extortion in the Khayelitsha area.

“They followed up the information and stopped and searched the vehicle and the occupants in Mew Way.