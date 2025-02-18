POLICE busted a vrou smokkelling drugs on a bus on Sunday.
Police members of the Central Karoo K9 unit were doing routine patrols at a weigh bridge outside of Beaufort West when they nabbed a 37-year-old woman with six vacuum-sealed bricks of dagga in her luggage.
Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi reports: “The members conducted visible patrols in the vicinity of the weigh bridge outside the town where they searched suspicious vehicles.
“At about 7.30am, they stopped a passenger bus travelling from Johannesburg to Cape Town and instructed the passengers to disembark...
“The [police] dog responded positively to the presence of drugs, which resulted in the police member removing the identified suitcase.
“The lawful owner was identified, upon which the case was opened in her presence, recovering a consignment of drugs.
“They detained the 37-year-old female...”