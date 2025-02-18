Police members of the Central Karoo K9 unit were doing routine patrols at a weigh bridge outside of Beaufort West when they nabbed a 37-year-old woman with six vacuum-sealed bricks of dagga in her luggage.

Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi reports: “The members conducted visible patrols in the vicinity of the weigh bridge outside the town where they searched suspicious vehicles.

“At about 7.30am, they stopped a passenger bus travelling from Johannesburg to Cape Town and instructed the passengers to disembark...

“The [police] dog responded positively to the presence of drugs, which resulted in the police member removing the identified suitcase.