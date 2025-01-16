TWO dom skelms who robbed a wyn winkel in Bellville South have been busted by police after their crimes were caught on camera. A video showing gun-wielding skurke holding up Armada Liquors has since gone viral on chat groups with mense identifying the boewe.

The clip, which is nearly four minutes long, shows a group of four men threatening a shop worker at gunpoint as they steal kroon and dop seemingly unaware that they are being filmed. The worker appears visibly bang as the skelms brazenly walk up behind the counter on several occasions, carrying away six-packs. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirms cops are investigating the case and says the robbery occurred on Monday.

He says: “According to reports the complainant and another male were at a local business premises in Armada Street in Bellville South on Monday 13 January at around 11.40am. “Unknown males entered the premises and robbed the complainant at gunpoint and fled the scene with alcohol and an undisclosed amount of cash. “The detective assigned to handle the investigation gathered the available information and managed to ensure a breakthrough.

“We can confirm that two suspects aged 25 and 34 were arrested. Bellville south police are investigating a case of business robbery.” The video was shared by Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus Mckenzie, who immediately identified one of the skurke saying he was known to the community of Bonteheuwel. Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie is celebrating 'Bonteheuwel's most peaceful month. Picture supplied Mckenzie wrote: “The world has most certainly come across stupid criminals, but nothing will beat this group of wannabe Bonteheuwel criminals who robbed a liquor store in Bellville.

“In the process, they look straight into CCTV footage that was able to capture their faces. “It is now widely being speculated that these individuals were also part of a number of other armed robberies that took place around the country. “Thankfully thanks to the power of social media and my Facebook page those individuals have been arrested.'