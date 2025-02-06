DELFT cops have arrested a man suspected of vigilante killings. Serious and Violent Crimes Unit detectives busted the suspect for the Monday night murders of three people in Gushendoda, Delft South.

Cops made a gruesome discovery of three bodies yesterday morning after they were reportedly shot and set alight. Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut confirmed the arrest and said: “Once charged, the suspect is expected to make his court appearance in Blue Downs Magistrates court. “The possibility of more arrests is not excluded.”

The sound of gunshots in the area on Monday got tongues wagging and cops were dispatched to the scene. Traut said at the time: “Detectives attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes unit are probing the circumstances that led to the death of three people, following the discovery of the crime scene this [Tuesday] morning at about 7.30am in Gushendoda in Delft South. “The victims were shot and set alight in what we believe is an act of vigilantism, after shots were heard during the early hours of this morning.