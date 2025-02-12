CAPE Town’s K9 Unit yesterday busted a man with a trokvol Nestle product in Manenberg.
Wakker cops and their dogs pounced on the hijacked truck on Duinefontein Road on Tuesday morning.
The delivery vehicle was gelaai with R1 million worth of goods, including Ricoffy, Nescafe and Milo.
According to police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana, the rapid response by the Cape Town SAPS K9 Unit arrested a 32-year-old male suspect.
She explains: “On Tuesday 11 February 2025, a truck loaded with Nestle products was hijacked just before 6am in Duinefontein Road, Manenberg.
“The security company responsible for tracking the truck alerted SAPS K9 Unit after the truck was hijacked.
“The members were informed by the security tracking company that they located the truck to an address in Mymoena Crescent in Athlone.
“The members quickly responded to the information they received where they spotted a vehicle that was on returning to the mentioned address.
“A high-speed chase ensued and the driver of the vehicle was arrested as the video CCTV footage positively linked the suspect’s vehicle offloading the stolen goods. The truck was later recovered abandoned in Strandfontein policing precinct.
“Western Cape SAPS management commended the K9 unit members for their dedication and swift response in following up on the information they received and making the arrest shortly after the hijacking.”