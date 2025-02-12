Wakker cops and their dogs pounced on the hijacked truck on Duinefontein Road on Tuesday morning.

She explains: “On Tuesday 11 February 2025, a truck loaded with Nestle products was hijacked just before 6am in Duinefontein Road, Manenberg.

According to police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana, the rapid response by the Cape Town SAPS K9 Unit arrested a 32-year-old male suspect.

The delivery vehicle was gelaai with R1 million worth of goods, including Ricoffy, Nescafe and Milo.

“The security company responsible for tracking the truck alerted SAPS K9 Unit after the truck was hijacked.

“The members were informed by the security tracking company that they located the truck to an address in Mymoena Crescent in Athlone.

“The members quickly responded to the information they received where they spotted a vehicle that was on returning to the mentioned address.