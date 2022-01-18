The bail application for a Piketberg cop accused of shooting dead his girlfriend in cold blood has been postponed.

Constable Richard “Makka” Smit, 36, returned to the Piketberg Magistrates’ Court on Monday a week after he hired top criminal lawyer William Booth to defend him.

Smit is charged with the murder of his girlfriend Natasha Booise, 30, the attempted murder of her two aunts, discharging a firearm in a public area, assault and using a firearm while intoxicated.

Natasha’s death has sparked an uproar in the community after it was revealed that Smit had shot her with his service pistol while he was off duty, and the matter was investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

GUNNED DOWN: Girlfriend Natasha Booise, 30. Picture supplied

According to her family, the cop had been abusing his girlfriend for years and had isolated her from her family.

On 2 January, relatives from Paarl had come to visit Natasha’s family in Piketberg and Smit allegedly became enraged when she chose to spend the day with her family.

He allegedly stalked her as she showed her relatives around town and shot and killed her in the street in full view of her 11-year-old son.

The incident was captured on a security camera.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, says: “The case has been postponed until February for a formal bail application.

“The 24 February was reserved for conviction of the bail if that is necessary.”

Natasha was laid to rest on Saturday as her family hosted her funeral at the local rugby field.

Meanwhile nearly 14 000 people signed a petition calling for Smit’s bail application to be denied.

