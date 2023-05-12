A family, including two autistic children and a disabled man, say they are constantly being harassed by Mitchells Plain cops. Isa Boltman said cops search their home in Silvermyn Street for drugs and guns but never find anything.

In the latest incident last Wednesday, she claimed that their door was broken down again before 6am by a klomp SAPS officials who pulled up in five police vans. “We were sleeping, when the police kicked in our door and the front gate was broken. “I was standing in a bra and my sister was in her panty, my bra was broken the way I was pulled and shoved,” she said.

“I was pepper-sprayed in my eyes as I was explaining to one officer that we don’t have drugs and another one came and sprayed me. SKRIK: Door was broken down at 6am. “I thought I was going to die the way my eyes were burning and I was gasping for air. They even beat and kicked my disabled brother and called him a ‘cripple n***’. “They claim we sell drugs but they know we don’t have drugs nor are we affiliated with gangsters. I do odd jobs so that we can have something to eat.

“My autistic daughter’s face was swollen because of the pepper spray. My children are traumatised, they wet and poo themselves because their nerves are klaar.” PAIN: Mogamat said he was klapped so hard his ears zinged. Picture supplied A disabled Mogamat said his false teeth and new phone were smashed. “I was smacked so hard in my face, my ear did ‘zing’ because they said I have an attitude only because I asked them why they keep doing this because I know my rights. “They were again at our house on Monday to ask for our ID numbers and said they have a warrant to search.”

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Mitchells Plain SAPS had no record of the raid. SEARCH: Goedtes thrown out. He advised the family to take their grievances to the Mitchells Plain station commander.