ALLEGED underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack has accused top cops of helping alleged crime bosses to foster drug deals at Cape Town clubs. In his explosive testimony in the Western Cape High Court yesterday, Modack claimed that Mark Lifman and Jerome “Donkie” Booysen were working with former cop Major-General Jeremy Vearey, as he began his defence.

The man accused of murdering slain Anti-Gang Unit detective Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear dropped several bombshells as he took the stand for the first time in the trial. Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear Modack along with 15 others after facing over 100 criminal charges in the helse underworld trial before Judge Robert Henney. According to the State’s case, Modack is allegedly behind the murder of Kinnear who was shot and killed outside his Bishop Lavis home in September 2020.

Addressing the court yesterday, Modack explained his clashes with Lifman and Donkie started over an argument at a property auction dating back nearly 10 years. Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, front, and Mark Lifman He claimed two of his properties went on auction after his family business collapsed and he first came to blows with Lifman who tried to buy one of the huisies. Modack says he was brasse with Donkie’s brother, Colin, who accompanied him to an auction in Parow to stop Lifman, but claims Lifman held a gun to his face which resulted in a violent clash between the two groupings.

With the backing of TSG Security and Eagle Security, Modack sought out the owner of Mavericks and offered to take over their security and drop costs by 50 percent. He explained the security was being managed by Lifman and his bra Andre Naude and claimed they were allowing drugs to be sold inside the clubs. After the agreement was put in place with Mavericks, Modack says they were approached by other club owners who did not want Lifman to be in charge of security.

He says the clubs later came under attack by gunmen who opened fire on patrons and claims cops concocted a story that he was behind the shootings. Modack says several firearms were confiscated and later returned and he met with Vearey. Jeremy Vearey He says Vearey told him to give Lifman half of the nightclubs but Modack refused, saying he wanted to keep the clubs “drug-free”.

“He told me you are either with us or against us,” Modack said, explaining he understood Vearey to be “on the side” of Lifman and Booysen. He says several months later, he was arrested and charged for the extortion of The Grand and sent to the mang along with Colin. While in Pollsmoor, Modack claims the head of the prison informed him of a threat on his life and he was moved to a different section.