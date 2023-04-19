A suspected copper thief can thank his lucky stars after he was saved from potential death when cops interrupted a mob justice attack. Residents of the Covid informal settlement in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein, gave him a pak slae after they allegedly caught him stealing wires.

The incident occurred on Monday as the alleged dief tried to run away after he was spotted by a street sweeper. ‘STOLEN’: Copper wires found in his possession. A 50-year-old resident says: “We have a lot of problems with these skarrelaars that steal our copper wires connected to our shacks. “They take chances because many people are at work during the day.

“But on Monday this one was spotted by a street cleaner stealing wires and raised the alarm. “The skelm ran away, maar die mense het hom ingehardloop voor hy by Watsonia Park in kon verswyn, en toe gee hulle hom ‘n helse pak slae. FORTUNATE: The alleged dief treated by paramedics. Picture: Solly Lottering “I hope his friends saw this and took a lesson from it – don’t come steal our things.”

A resident from Watsonia Park claims the alleged copper boef is known to them. “We know him as Rusty, and he is a bin scratcher,” says the resident. “If the police weren’t on the scene so fast they would have killed him.