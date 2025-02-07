MANENBERG cops have launched a mentorship project along with professionals to help motivate laaities across the Cape Flats community to say no to crime. Manenberg police station commander, Brigadier Jayce Naidoo, says to date the team have reached over 500 children across the various primary schools in the area.

He explains: “We have rolled out the Role Model Mentorship Program as part of our back-to-school drive, aimed at ensuring the safety of all learners through visible policing, on-the-beat patrols, and school visits. “This week marks the second phase of our back-to-school program.” Naidoo says they reached out to former learners of the schools to host talks and interventions to help inspire children to overcome their difficulties.

The Role Model Mentorship project team He explains: ‘We reached out to former learners who once walked the roads of Manenberg, played in the same dusty streets, and faced the same hardships as our current learners. “The key difference is that they made good choices based on strong values and morals. Now, it's their turn to inspire today's youth. “We have hand-picked a team of successful former learners who are now accomplished businessmen and police officers, which include Brigadier Neville Malila, Brigadier Donovan Heilbron, Warren Solomans, Pastor Walter May, Colonel Joseph Daniels, Professor Irvine Kinnes, Doctor Randel Ortel and Cammie Williams.”

Naidoo explains the teams have gone to various primary schools and hosted talks with learners in Grade 6 and 7. He adds: “We selected these grades because we find this is where they are most vulnerable to criminal elements. “As these youngsters are preparing to make the transition from primary to high school, we hope to inspire them to make the right choices and stay in school.

“These role models hold the key to bringing hope to our present-day learners and lifting them out of despair. “Life is a road of choices, and no matter the path, any child is destined to overcome challenges and become the best they can be.” Dr Randall Ortel Speaking to the Daily Voice, Ortel says he was honoured to be part of the initiative but believes more needs to be done to invest in children in Manenberg.

The popular doc says: “I grew up in Manenberg and attended Primrose Primary School. “For me, the main challenges were the lack of opportunities and activities after school. “Luckily there was a nearby cricket club where I spent some time.