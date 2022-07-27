Two families are in mourning after a police van rammed into a group of teens, killing two boys and severely injuring a third. On Monday afternoon, Grade 10 learners Likho Njokweni, 18, Bakwena Frans, 16, and two others were walking to Site C, Khayelitsha, from Mfuleni.

The group was walking home from school along Old Faure Road, and according to eyewitnesses, were having a friendly argument about a song they were singing. HIT: Likho Njokweni, 18. Picture supplied The Mfuleni Technical Academy learners were unaware that a speeding police van, a Mercedes Vito, was hurtling straight towards them. Phumeza Nxazonke, 37, tells Daily Voice: “I was at the shop and the four learners walked past me and the police car was speeding from the Eerste River direction.

“The police overtook two cars and then ploughed into the kids. One of them was hit so hard that he was in the air and then he came back and fell on the windscreen. “The other two were on the ground and they all had blood coming out of their heads.” The horrified woman says she ran to the boys to see if they were still alive.

GONE: Bakwena Frans, 16. Picture supplied “They still had a pulse but a nurse who was driving past stopped and she declared two dead.” She says the cops stopped far away from the scene and remained in the van until other police and ambulances arrived at the scene. At Bakwena’s home on Tuesday in Zwezwe, Khayelitsha, his heartbroken gogo Nosithile Frans, 62, said the police had not even visited them.

Cape Town 26-7-2022 heartbroken grandmother Nosithile Frans, 62, said the police had not even visited them. She says they want answers: “They must take responsibility for what they have done to our children, we don’t even know who the investigation officer is. “We want compensation for the accident because we didn’t plan to bury Bakwena, they did this to him.” Likho’s aunt Thabisa Njokweni, 47, agrees and says: “We hope the police won’t cover up for each other, and that the investigation will prove that the learners were not on the road.”

Scene in Old Faure Road. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / AFrican News Agency (ANA) Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut says: “Mfuleni Police are investigating a culpable homicide vehicle accident which occurred in Old Faure Road Mfuleni on Tuesday at around 3.30pm,” he says “Two teenage male pedestrians were killed and a third one injured when they were struck by a police vehicle. “The injured person was admitted to hospital for treatment.