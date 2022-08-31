Members of a law enforcement base in Mitchells Plain were left traumatised after a 32-year-old officer pulled the trigger in a suicide attempt on Tuesday morning. Another officer, who spoke to the Daily Voice after the incident, said the cop shot himself at least twice in the head at the Beacon Valley base before he was rushed to hospital.

The man, whose name is known to the publication, died just after 12pm. “We really did not expect this because he was a quiet guy who did not really bother with anybody else and would just do his job,” said the colleague. Law enforcement officer shoots himself in the head. File photo “As far as I know, he was deployed here for about three years but nobody really saw this coming and we are very shocked by what happened.

“This job does get hard because of the things we see and deal with but he seemed to be handling things alright,” added the officer. “I do not know if he got bad news from his family who as far as we know are not from Cape Town. “I know that some of the officers here will really take this loss heavily.”

The officer added when the two shots went off, the last thing they suspected was that the victim would be one of their own. “When the gunshots went off, we knew it was outside the building but when the body was found, there was a search for another shooter. “However, by the bullets on the ground, you could see it was him who shot himself. There were two shots but the one cartridge rolled away from him.”

Police spokesperson captain FC van Wyk confirmed the shooting. “Mitchells Plain police are investigating an inquest case after a shooting incident this morning in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain where a 32-year-old man attached to law enforcement was wounded. “The member was taken to the district hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”