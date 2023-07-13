The police officer who was shot and injured in his home in Mfuleni almost a month ago has died. The 32-year-old, identified as Constable Unathi Makananda from Kleinvlei SAPS, was attacked and robbed at his huis on June 26.

He came under attack from four suspects, who had knocked on his door and asked for directions. After threatening Unathi at gunpoint, they took his electronic equipment, a cellphone, and an undisclosed amount of cash, and shot him in the stomach. At the time, police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The victim was taken to a medical facility for treatment. It was later established that the victim is a police officer.”

RESPECTED: Constable Unathi Makananda, 32. Picture supplied Unathi passed away on Tuesday, Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi confirmed to the Daily Voice: “This office confirms the death of a police officer. No arrest as yet and the investigation is underway.” Herberth Kemp, chairperson of the Kleinvlei Community Policing Forum (CPF) said Unathi was a very diligent officer. “He was very greatly respected by the community. He was also really loved by the community and his passing has shocked the community and CPF,” Kemp added.