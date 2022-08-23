Mitchells Plain police are investigating the attempted murder of a police officer following a shooting incident in Tafelsig on Monday morning. Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, said a 29-year-old on duty Constable attached to Mitchells Plain SAPS Crime Prevention Unit was injured as the suspect was resisting arrest for the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

The suspect was also injured in the incident and has been hospitalised. “Mitchells Plain Police are investigating two attempted murders, attack on police, resisting arrest, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition cases, after a shooting incident that took place this morning in front of a premises in Blaauwberg Street, Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain. “A 22-year-old suspect was arrested and is currently under police guard at a nearby hospital.

“He will appear in court once discharged from hospital. A 9mm firearm and ammunition were seized and investigations continue,” said Van Wyk. Speaking to the Weekend Argus, Mitchells Plain CPF chairperson, Norman Jantjies, said there was grave concern about the ongoing gang violence in the community, and said more resources are needed to fight the scourge of gangsterism and drugs. “We wish the police officer a speedy recovery as police agencies and community members are putting their lives on the line in trying to reduce the crime levels, especially gang related crimes and we need to support them.

“We need more resources for SAPS, for example more boots on the ground, police officers, police reservists, and more. “We also need more LEAP officers and Metro police in the area. We initially had over 60 LEAP officers but this number has been reduced. “They’re also not in the area on a daily basis.