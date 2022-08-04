A cop has allegedly shot a taxi passenger by accident while fighting off a suspected hijacker. The incident happened outside the Nyanga Police Station in Ntlanganiso Crescent around 8am on Wednesday.

The normally busy street was cordoned-off as the police investigated the scene. An eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Daily Voice: “I would like to state that this is not a taxi violence incident. “There was a police officer who was fighting with a skollie and while I was looking at them, I heard a gun go off.

“I am not sure who fired the shot but I know that one person who was at the back of the taxi was shot. He was injured and then transported to the hospital.” SCENE: Injured Nyanga victim taken to hospital. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Community Police Forum secretary Dumisani Qwebe says: “It was so unfortunate for the injured person to be shot because the officer was not aiming at the person. “He shot someone who was trying to hijack him, they then had a struggle and then the taxi occupant was shot in that way.

“The skollie has been arrested, it really was a mistake that the injured (victim) was shot. “The suspect was apparently walking up and down the street to see which car he could steal. “We as the CPF condemn such incidents.”