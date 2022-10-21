An investigation is under way after the acting station commander of the Bothasig Police Station is alleged to have ordered lower-ranking officers to strip and search a black constable. The white Saps captain has been stationed at the cop shop for more than a decade, but sources claim she has a dodgy track record.

Speaking to IOL on condition of anonymity, a source said she previously worked in the HR department as a warrant officer, but got promoted to head of visible policing as a captain. She is understood to be filling the role of acting station commander and has allegedly been shortlisted for the position on a permanent basis. The source said the incident took place on July 19.

“A case has been opened against a white captain based at Bothasig Saps, as well as two white officers who she ordered to strip search a black officer, a constable who was on duty at the time,” the source said. “The incident happened in July when the officer reported for duty. He was stripped naked and searched while on duty,” the source said. “The police officer who was searched has been off due to stress after the incident, and now fears for his life after opening the case as the captain has friends in high places and thinks that she is untouchable,” the source added.”

Further claims were that Saps members at the Bothasig station feared the captain would get the top job. “She has been shortlisted to take over as station commander of Bothasig Saps with many members of colour scared of this, as various complaints have been laid against the captain but have been covered up by her friends in power,” the source said. Colleagues of the captain wants her badge to be removed, however, they are afraid to state this publicly.

The IOL news team reached out to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate for comment. However, its spokesperson Lizzy Suping referred them to Saps. Provincial police spokesperson Andrè Traut confirmed the case in question was being investigated.