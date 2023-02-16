Philippi residents say the local police station is putting their lives in danger as they kap toe at 11pm every night and won’t help anyone knocking on its doors. On top of that, cops are understood to have been caught sleeping on the job while those in need have been told to “go home”.

Rodney Khan claimed he was chased away in the middle of the night when he went to ask for help regarding a domestic case. “We had a gender-based violence issue in our community and I approached the station at 1.05am on a Sunday for assistance. “When I got to the station, the gates and doors were all locked but I saw one officer at the back,” he said.

Rodney Khan at Philippi SAPS to report a case, but said he was told to rather go home. Picture supplied “I was knocking on the window and pulling the doors and gates but nothing. The officer shouted at me and asked me ‘what do you want?’ and I said we need assistance and he told me to go home. “We received no assistance, until we saw a Law Enforcement vehicle on our way back, who called the ambulance.” According to Rodney, the station’s gates get opened at 4am or 5am, before the new shift comes in.

“We had another incident this weekend and were told no, they can’t help and told us to wait at our house, they will send a van, but no van came,” he explained. GHOST TOWN: No one in office. Pictures supplied Philippi Neighbourhood Watch chairperson Keith Africa said the local police station cops are not doing their jobs. “We have several complaints because crime takes place mostly in the night and morning hours between 11pm and 4am, and that’s cable theft and break-ins.

“We caught two guys and reported it at the police station,” he says. “When we arrived, the doors were locked and the lights were off. “They were sleeping and it was around about 11pm. This has happened several times.

“This makes our jobs very difficult; no one is protecting us because we don’t even have batons or anything. “We can only mediate with the people, we would like assistance as well.” GHOST TOWN: No one in office. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the allegations against Philippi SAPS “are of a serious nature”.