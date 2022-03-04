A top cop from Muizenberg made his first appearance at the Muizenberg Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for allegedly moering and extorting suspects at the station.

After nearly two years, Colonel Vassie Naidoo along with three staff members are facing 24 charges relating to the illegal questioning of suspects.

Naidoo along with Lieutenant-Colonel Margaret Rossouw and two admin clerks were busted by the Anti-Corruption Unit after several reports were received about their conduct.

INVESTIGATION: Muizenberg Police Station. File photo

According to a Daily Voice source, the case dates back to 2020 when the cops busted a suspect for allegedly opening fire on police.

“About two years ago, someone shot at the police and the suspect was brought to the station.

“Naidoo took the suspect to his office and stuck a gun in his mouth to get a confession and this was picked up by the Anti-Corruption Unit who witnessed it and a docket was opened.

“Then the four of them would work exclusively on the night shift where they would detain people and assault them without any proper evidence and this is how they raked up over 20 charges against them.

“They are causing big problems with cases and have even turned around to victimise the officers who piemped them,” the source adds.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Andre Traut, confirms the case and says they were served on 11 February with a notice to appear in court.

“This office can confirm that four members of SAPS, a 56-year-old male Colonel, a 54-year-old-female Lieutenant Colonel, and two administrative clerks, a 53-year-old male and a 32-year-old female, are scheduled to make their court appearance in Muizenberg magistrates court [Thursday] on charges of intimidation, pointing of a firearm, defeating the administration of justice, extortion, assault, fraud, forgery and uttering of a forged document,” he said.

“The court appearance of the SAPS members follows an investigation by our Anti-Corruption Unit relating to incidents during July 2019 and September 2020.”

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, says the case was postponed to 14 April for a regional court date.

