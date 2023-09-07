Three brazen skollies, who opened fire on Law Enforcement officers in Tambo Village, met their match yesterday when the wakker cops klapped skote back and caught them. Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said that officers of the LEAP Reaction Unit came under attack while out on patrol.

“At approximately 9.35am while the LEAP Reaction Unit was on patrol in a marked vehicle in Tambo Village, Manenberg, three suspects fired a shot in their direction,” he explains. “They returned fire and caught the suspects who had a revolver in their possession. They were arrested and transported to Manenberg SAPS.” SEIZED: Suspect’s revolver. Dyason said they were subsequently charged with attempted murder, the possession of a prohibited firearm and the possession of illegal ammunition.

“We are there to protect communities and condemn these attacks in the strongest terms,” he added. Vanessa Adriaanse of the Manenberg Community Police Forum has condemned the shooting while also warning mense to piemp gunmen in their communities. “This is shocking and it is sick that the suspects open fire like that on a marked vehicle with no regard for officers of the law.

“It does not matter if it is SAPS, Metro or Law Enforcement officers, these people are leaving their homes in the morning to safeguard our communities. And if officers are reluctant tomorrow [to return], we cannot blame them,” Adriaanse said. “We are grateful the officers were not injured and welcome the arrest. “The community must understand the importance of piemping these gunmen as this shows how reckless they are.