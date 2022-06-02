A friend of murder accused Jeremy Sias led cops straight to a stash of stolen items believed to belong to slain show jumper Meghan Cremer. This was revealed at the Western Cape High Court on Thursday as a top cop from Grassy Park took the stand and explained why he was called in to assist Philippi Police.

Captain Ashley Petersen, who caught the notorious closet killer Ziyaad Haywood, says he was instructed to interview the suspects found driving Meghan’s car as they were well-known members of the Six Bobs gang. According to the indictment Meghan, 29, was attacked by Sias on 3 August at the Vaderlansche Rietvlei Stables in Philippi where she rented a cottage. Sias allegedly enlisted the help of Charles Daniels and Shiraaj Jaftha to sell her car and they were later caught with the vehicle.

The duo have been charged separately as there was no evidence linking them to the murder, after Meghan’s body was found dumped on a veldjie. MOUNTING EVIDENCE: Suspect Jeremy Sias Petersen said that on 6 August, he went to Philippi Police Station where he interviewed Sias, Daniels and Jaftha. He said after Sias revealed he was with Wilton Azur, the team traced Azur and brought him in for questioning.

“Wilton made it known that the accused came to him with the car and gave him a LG cellphone but he later returned to Wilton to ask for the phone back,” said Petersen. “The accused then took a hammer and had another Samsung and smashed the phones and threw them on the roof of the shack.” DEAD: Meghan Cremer was robbed and killed in Philippi in August 2019 Petersen said Wilton took cops to the shack and they found the smashed phones.