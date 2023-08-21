A Lentegeur cop has been busted for allegedly raping a teen meisie over a period of two years. Warrant officer Andre van Heerden, 56, made his first appearance at the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Friday after he was arrested earlier that day.

Lentegeur Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson Byron de Villiers said they were first made aware of the matter two weeks ago when the girl’s mother stepped forward. CPF chairperson Byron de Villiers. File photo “The mother came to a member of the CPF to seek advice on what she should do. “She explained that the child was known to Van Heerden who is the Designated Liquor Officer (DLO) at Lentegeur SAPS.

“In one of the incidents he was allegedly drunk and tried to assault the teen girl and her friend from Worcester,” De Villiers explained. “We were informed that the matter was investigated by Ipid (Independent Police Investigative Directorate) and he was arrested on Thursday.” Spokesperson for Ipid, Robbie Raburabu, has confirmed the arrest.

Raburabu said: “The accused was arrested on 18 August 2023 and charged with rape, rape of minor and sexual assault. “He is 56 years old. He has been remanded into custody until 30 August for a formal bail application.” During his court appearance, Van Heerden’s lawyer pleaded with the magistrate to allow him to be held at a police station and not sent to Pollsmoor Prison, claiming his life would be in danger if he were to be held with bandiete.

The magistrate agreed but it was not clarified which station he would be held at. Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court. File photo De Villiers said this ruling has left crime-fighters fuming. “At this stage it is not clear if he is being held at Mitchells Plain or Strandfontein SAPS but we are not happy about this ruling,” he added.

“As a police officer we know he will get special treatment at the station because the other officers will look out for him. “His designation as a police officer should not see him get any privileges and we believe he should be held at Pollsmoor like any other accused.” De Villiers said mense are planning to protest at his bail application and believe he is a danger to their community.