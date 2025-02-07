A NEW report by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) exposed a disturbing trend of rapes committed by South African Police Service (SAPS) members. According to the damning 2023/2024 Annual Report by the police watchdog, there were a total of 110 rape incidents by cops nationally.

The report further indicates that the bulk of the cases come from KZN with 26 cases, Gauteng with a total of 20 documented cases. In Gauteng, six of these were committed while on duty, while 14 accounted for off-duty incidents of rape. The Eastern Cape recorded 18 cases by police officials, while the Western Cape recorded only 19 rape cases, followed by the Northern Cape with 14 cases.

Furthermore, the report reveals that the province that has the highest number of overall rape cases is Gauteng, which reported 897 cases of rape, followed by the Western Cape with 888 cases. Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee in his reaction to the IPID report, suggested that there has to be more efforts being made on the part of the force’s Human Resources departments, adding that IPID processes are also too slow to respond to the ongoing crisis. He says: “The levels of criminality with the SAPS are cause for serious concern. It’s scary. The Anti Corruption Unit in the police is under-resourced, and they need to be beefed up and start acting with speed.

“IPID also needs to move faster. The law must come down hard on criminality and this includes criminal cops. We see many cops being arrested and charged and they continue to work. HR processes are too slow in the police.” Minister of Polic Senzo Mchunu welcomed interventions by the Directorate, indicating that the war against GBV, while still a concern, is receiving attention. He says: “IPID has made significant progress on its legislative priorities with the amendment of the IPID Act that was assented to by the president on 30 July 2024.