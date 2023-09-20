The South African Police Services are mourning the loss of yet another one of its members, who was ruthlessly gunned down in Khayelitsha. Sergeant Themba Mphalala, 37, from Mfuleni, was shot and killed in Cwayi Crescent, Site B, on Sunday around 9.40pm.

According to a source, Mphalala and a passenger were sitting in a white Renault when a Toyota Quantum pulled up alongside them. ATTACK: Four of van occupants opened fire. Four occupants got out of the van and opened fire on the car. The killers then dragged Mphalala out of the car and shot him several more times before turning to the passenger and pulled him out of the vehicle as well.

Upon noticing that the gun was empty, the shooters ran back to the van, but returned seconds later to rob the deceased and the passenger of their personal belongings. They then fled the scene in the van, says the source. The scene told a grim story, with police tape cordoning off the area and seven police cones marking the spots where bullet casings were found.

Mphalala, who was stationed at Bellville South SAPS, was described by his co-workers as a diligent worker who cared about the community. A colleague, who worked closely with Mphalala, says he was a good cop and is already sorely missed. “He always did his best to help wherever he could. It was really a big shock for us and the colleagues at the station.

“He was one of the few cops who could handle any situation with respect, and he managed to do this because he worked with his heart,” the colleague, who asked to remain anonymous, said. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie has confirmed Khayelitsha SAPS are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder. “The policeman succumbed on the scene to multiple injuries and his friend was later rushed to hospital for medical treatment,” Pojie said.