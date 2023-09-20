The South African Police Services are mourning the loss of yet another one of its members, who was ruthlessly gunned down in Khayelitsha.
Sergeant Themba Mphalala, 37, from Mfuleni, was shot and killed in Cwayi Crescent, Site B, on Sunday around 9.40pm.
According to a source, Mphalala and a passenger were sitting in a white Renault when a Toyota Quantum pulled up alongside them.
Four occupants got out of the van and opened fire on the car.
The killers then dragged Mphalala out of the car and shot him several more times before turning to the passenger and pulled him out of the vehicle as well.
Upon noticing that the gun was empty, the shooters ran back to the van, but returned seconds later to rob the deceased and the passenger of their personal belongings.
They then fled the scene in the van, says the source.
The scene told a grim story, with police tape cordoning off the area and seven police cones marking the spots where bullet casings were found.
Mphalala, who was stationed at Bellville South SAPS, was described by his co-workers as a diligent worker who cared about the community.
A colleague, who worked closely with Mphalala, says he was a good cop and is already sorely missed.
“He always did his best to help wherever he could. It was really a big shock for us and the colleagues at the station.
“He was one of the few cops who could handle any situation with respect, and he managed to do this because he worked with his heart,” the colleague, who asked to remain anonymous, said.
Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie has confirmed Khayelitsha SAPS are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.
“The policeman succumbed on the scene to multiple injuries and his friend was later rushed to hospital for medical treatment,” Pojie said.
MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, says anyone who attacks an officer in uniform should face additional charges of treason.
“Criminals are showing how brazen they are to open fire on anyone and at any time, regardless of who might be on the receiving end of their bullets. We cannot have them get away with this or any other murder.
“We need these perpetrators behind bars serving life sentences without ever being released,” an incensed Allen added.