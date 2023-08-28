A cop killer has finally felt the might of the long arm of the law after he was sentenced to life in the mang. Shane Cecil Swartz, 25, was found guilty and sentenced to life in jail by the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

The hefty sentence comes after Swartz shot and killed warrant officer Hilton Joseph on September 8, 2019. Joseph and two colleagues came under fire at a tavern in Wesbank. LOSS: Hilton Joseph killed on September 8, 2019. Picture supplied According to provincial Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani, the three officers were following up on information received from Crime Intelligence about the location of a suspect involved in a double murder and hijacking case.

“The members visited the Sharp Shooters tavern at Diepwater. Two members walked through the premises, then shots were fired through the toilet door. “Warrant officer Joseph sustained a gunshot wound to the head whereas his colleague sustained gunshot wounds to the face and neck,” Hani explained. Swartz was subsequently sentenced to life in prison for murder, 15 years imprisonment each on two counts of attempted murder, and 12 years for another attempted murder.

“The sentences were ordered to run concurrently and the accused was further declared unfit to possess a firearm,” Hani added. Speaking to the Daily Voice on Sunday, Hilton’s widow Maria said they were satisfied with the sentence, but that it won’t bring her husband back. WIDOW: Maria Joseph struggling. Picture supplied “Ons is tevrede maar niemand sal hom weer terug bring na ons toe nie, hy was die broodwinner en pa van my kinders,” she added.

It was difficult for Maria to face her husband’s killer. “It wasn’t nice for me, I cried the other day. He also doesn’t show any remorse, he looks you in the eyes and doesn’t feel anything. He is so cold, I can’t even describe it,” she added. Four years after losing her husband, Maria and their children, aged 27 and 23, are still struggling to cope.