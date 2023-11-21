A police officer was shot and killed and then robbed of his service pistol in Du Noon on Sunday. The 54-year-old captain was stationed at Table View Police Station. He was at Site 5 when the incident occurred on Sunday evening around 5pm.

A leaked police report says: “According to the eyewitness, the officer was on duty and went to Site 5 to fix his TV using his private vehicle. “While he was busy chatting with the person who fixed his TV, one suspect came and tried to grab his State-issued firearm. “During the fight, the second suspect came and took out a firearm and shot the deceased several times.

“The first suspect managed to gain hold of the officer’s firearm and shot him several times while he was lying on the ground. The suspects ran away with their firearm as well as service firearm. “The ambulance was called and declared him dead. The witness is unable to identify the suspect.” Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa says a manhunt has been launched for the killers.

Novela says: “Reports indicate the captain attached to Table View Police Station was shot in the Site 5 on Sunday afternoon by yet-to-be arrested suspects, who later fled with the policeman’s firearm. “The circumstances surrounding the shooting incident are the subject of a police investigation currently in the hands of DPCI [Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation] detectives with the motive expected to be unravelled. “Western Cape police management are saddened by this attack on a police officer.