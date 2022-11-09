In less than 24 hours, two police officers were attacked in Delft in separate incidents. Off-duty sergeant Siya Zaba, 39, was murdered on Sunday night in Notwari Street in Leiden.

His sister, who wishes to not be named, tells the Daily Voice they received a call which told them about the shooting. “I don’t even know who called me but they told me that my brother was shot. We went to the scene, he was already dead when we got there,” she says. She explains that the father of four was a police officer for more than 12 years.

“He was working at the Delft police station at the time of the murder,” she adds. “He has children aged 10, six, and two five-year-old kids. We are going to have his funeral next week on Saturday.” Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirms: “Circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Sunday at about 10.40pm at Notwari Street, Leiden, Delft, where an 39-year-old off-duty sergeant attached to Delft SAPS detectives was shot and fatally wounded, are under investigation.

“A murder case was opened for investigation.” In a separate shooting, a cop was attacked while patrolling on Monday night around 8pm. Van Wyk reports that the Delft police are investigating an attempted murder on a 42-year-old on-duty sergeant attached to public order policing, Western Cape, after a shooting incident in Helvetica Street, Voorbrug.

“According to reports the members were patrolling in Voorbrug with a marked police vehicle. They spotted a male crossing the road with a firearm in his hand. “When the suspect saw the police vehicle he fired several shots at the police officials, who reacted by chasing the suspect on foot and returning fire,” he explains. “The victim sustained a single gunshot wound to his left shoulder and was transported to a nearby medical facility for medical treatment. No arrests have been made as yet.”