The police officer who had a mental breakdown and attacked fellow officers at the Mitchells Plain terminus last week is currently getting medical assistance while the Daily Voice has learned that he is still recovering from a tragic loss.

A voice note sent to the Daily Voice from a colleague, who asked to remain anonymous, said the cop in the video is a good person who is still trying to process the death of his brother, who was also on the force, just over a year ago.

“I worked alongside that officer and I know him personally for many years and we come from the same area,” he says.

“His brother was also in the force and the two of them came through the ranks and they also went on operations together.

“Unfortunately during one operation, the brother was shot and actually died in the officer’s arms and that has heavily affected him.

“A few months afterwards, the officer was back on duty and I was glad to see him back but at the start of December, the feelings he had from that loss started coming back and it led to the breakdown he had last week.

“I do not know what made him snap but I have to question the people who cleared him for duty because surely he was not ready to get back to active duty.”

The colleague said on Thursday, he visited the officer’s wife and the family have since made contact with doctors and medical facilities.

PLEA: Brig. Novela Potelwa

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the SAPS employee health and wellness unit are also assisting the officer while she has sent a plea to the public to stop sharing the videos or making unwelcome remarks.

